'AITA for saying no to being friends with my deadbeat mom's stepdaughter?'

"AITA for saying no to being friends with my deadbeat mother's stepdaughter?"

SomeView8418 writes:

My mother divorced my dad when my brother and I (both 16) were a few months old. She never came to see us, never called, didn't pay child support like she was supposed to, and wanted nothing to do with us.

It took a long time to accept that. We had a lot of therapy. Our dad would always assure us that it was never about us and it wasn't something that was wrong with us, because we felt like it was. He made sure we could ask him any questions, and he did his best to answer without adding to the issues we had.