'AITA for not giving money to my coworker's GoFundMe after finding out her secret?'

Special-Hold-5142 writes:
So my coworker "Alison" (28F) recently set up a GoFundMe which has been circulating around the office. The whole thing is about how she is struggling financially since having her baby three months ago and needs extra time off because "little Ethan has colic and reflux" and she is "out of paid leave."
Everyone has been super sympathetic, but our company's parental leave policy is trash, to be honest. The fund has already raised like $2800 and our boss even shared it on LinkedIn (cringe, but whatever). I was literally about to transfer some money from my personal account when I overheard something that made me freeze.
I was in the bathroom stall yesterday when she came in on her phone, clearly not realizing anyone was there. She was literally laughing about how she is going to use the money for a girls' trip to Canada next month.
She was like, "The baby is totally fine, my mom can watch him." I literally could not believe what I was hearing. I am honestly shocked because people in our office are not exactly rolling in cash and hearing that made me go crazy inside.
I have not said anything to anyone yet, but during the meeting we had yesterday she said that "she'll remember the ones who supported her during these rough times." What a little b^#@*. AITA for not sending a single dollar to her? Should I just expose the s&#t out of her?
BulbasaurRanch says:
Donate $1 anonymously and use the message feature to write “I overheard your plans for an international girls trip next month. I know your baby isn’t sick, and this is just a fund for your vacation” Also you can report fraud to GoFundMe and they can give the money back to people.
Variable_Cost says:
There are people convicted and serving time for Go Fund Me fraud. Google it. Report them.
Glinda-The-Witch says:
NTA. Report the GoFundMe account as fraudulent, they will shut her down and refund everyone’s money.
Head_Trick_9932 says:
A Go FundMe for colic and acid reflux?!! Dang, didn’t know I could scam people out of money when both of mine were colicky. Both are extremely common up to 4 months and it passes. Reflux can go on longer but by no means is she struggling THAT hard to solicit a GoFundMe. Ofc the baby is fine. NTA obviously. I wouldn’t donate and I would ask her next time in front of everyone at work when her trip to Canada is.