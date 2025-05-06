'AITA for not giving money to my coworker's GoFundMe after finding out her secret?'

"AITA for not giving money to my coworker's GoFundMe after secretly finding out that the reason behind it?"

Special-Hold-5142 writes:

So my coworker "Alison" (28F) recently set up a GoFundMe which has been circulating around the office. The whole thing is about how she is struggling financially since having her baby three months ago and needs extra time off because "little Ethan has colic and reflux" and she is "out of paid leave."

Everyone has been super sympathetic, but our company's parental leave policy is trash, to be honest. The fund has already raised like $2800 and our boss even shared it on LinkedIn (cringe, but whatever). I was literally about to transfer some money from my personal account when I overheard something that made me freeze.