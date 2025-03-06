'AITA for refusing to give my rich aunt her dog back after she constantly flip flops over wanting it'

Well, well, well—not even a month later, she told us she was moving to an apartment that didn’t allow dogs, so we could have her back. Now, remember, these people are rich rich, and if they truly loved the dog, they could have found a place that accepted pets. We agreed, but only on the condition that she was not going to ask for her back. She agreed, and she brought the dog back to us.

Well, we’ve had our dog for nearly six months now. We’ve changed the ownership and chip information into our name and everything. Guess who called last week? My aunt—hinting that she’s lonely and wants the dog back. My mom gently refused and changed the subject.