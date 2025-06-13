'AITA for making my coworker take a bus cause her poor time management is costing me?'

I told Melissa that was the last time and that I couldn’t give her rides anymore if she was going to make me late. She got upset and said I was being unfair because it’s not like she makes me late on purpose. She said her job requires her to finish certain things before leaving and she can’t just drop everything.

Now she has to take the bus, which takes her over an hour to get home instead of the 15-minute ride with me. A few other coworkers are saying I’m being mean, especially since they know she doesn’t have much money right now. My manager even made a comment about how we should help each other out as a team.