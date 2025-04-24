'AITA for not giving my ex any money when we broke up because she left everything for me?'

Opening-Public-8201 writes:
So my ex (28F) and I (30M) were together for about two years. We broke up a couple of months ago on good terms. There was no drama, no cheating, just felt like we were heading in different directions.
The thing is, she moved to the US from overseas to be with me, and when she did, she left a lot behind, including dropping out of school. While we were together, I paid for pretty much everything.
I mean rent, bills, her car lease, her tuition, visa stuff, etc. I was in a position to do it because I had come into a good amount of money through investments and inheritance, and I never minded covering things while we were together. She wasn't working because I was happy for her to run the home.
She never worked while she lived here. We always kind of treated it like “my money is our money,” but only in the sense that I was happy to support us. Now that we’ve split, she’s asking if I’d be open to giving her a financial settlement to “recognize what she gave up for me.” She feels she should be compensated for the time and sacrifices she made.
To be clear, I didn’t ask her to drop out or move this was all what she chose to do, and I supported her the whole time. I do feel bad that she’s now in a rough spot, but at the same time, we’re not married, and I don’t think I owe her money just because we broke up. AITA for saying no?
DamiaSugar says:
Perhaps fund the ticket to return her to her home.
Virtual-System-4324 says:
I was pretty invested in this story. I demand compensation!
Bartok_The_Batty says:
I’m guessing that she was on a student VISA. If so, how was she going to work?
EntertainmentClean99 says:
See this is why you don't give up everything for someone you're not gonna marry... NTA.