'AITA for refusing to give my house to my mom and he SoundCloud rapper boyfriend?'

Beautiful-Block-9816 writes:
So a few years ago, my mom was going through a nasty divorce with her (now ex) husband. They had a ton of financial drama, and to avoid having to split the house she owned before marrying him, she quietly transferred the deed to me, her oldest daughter.
I was 23 at the time, living with roommates, and didn’t fully understand the implications, but she told me, “It’s just temporary. I trust you more than any lawyer.” Okay. Whatever. Signed the papers.
Flash forward to now, I’m 26, the house is legally mine, and I live in it. I pay the taxes, upkeep, everything. My mom already owned an apartment, and with the divorce and everything, she kind of forgot about the house, and I guess it was implied that I would be able to keep living in it.
She moved out of the apartment a year ago to go travel with her new boyfriend, who is 34 (she’s 52). He’s really creepy and has made a few sleazy comments to me, but that’s a story for another day. Recently, she asked if she and her boyfriend could “stay for a while” while they figured out their next steps.
I agreed, as long as they treated it like guests and didn’t try to play house. Two weeks in, she’s acting like the queen of the castle again. Telling me I “dress inappropriately in my own kitchen” and “shouldn’t bring random men home” (I’ve been dating my boyfriend for eight months?).
Then last week, she told me I needed to “find somewhere else to stay for a bit” because her boyfriend needs a quiet space to “work on his music.” This man records SoundCloud trap in my dining room. I laughed, thinking she was joking.
She was not. Two days later, she served me some fake-looking “eviction notice” typed in Comic Sans. I really wish I was joking. I reminded her calmly that I own the house. It’s in my name. It’s been that way for three years. She turned red, started screaming that I “betrayed” her and “used her vulnerable moment to steal her property.” She called me a snake and said I’m “choosing a roof over family.”
Now my aunts and cousins are blowing up my phone, saying I need to “do the right thing” and “give her the house back because she’s your mother.” Even my little brother is saying, “Mom’s crying every night, just fix it.”
I could transfer it back, mainly because I’m scared she might bring lawyers into the mix. But she tried to kick me out of my own home… for her SoundCloud boyfriend. So… AITA for refusing to give it back?
catladyclub says:
Oh if this goes to court it will BLOW UP on your mom. She will basically have to admit she committed fraud when she transferred the house. Courts do not like messy. You have to go to court with clean hands.
curiousblondwonders says:
NTA but I'd tell her "if you really want me out, go to court and get a judge to sign off on it" when you know they won't because 1- she'll have to admit what she did which leads to 2- that she lied and it will be revealed to 3- the house is in your name and you've been paying the bills and upkeep.
Then explain to her "I didn't take advantage of you, you did of me and now you're trying to twist this to benefit you and I'm not allowing that." And anyone else who calls in support of your mom "oh this is perfect! I'll let mom know she can move in with you while resolving this!" And real quick- you'll see your moms supporters dropping off like flies.
cachalker says:
Well, give her a f&$*ing invoice for all the money you’ve put into the house for the last three years. Particularly the property taxes. Because if you hadn’t paid those, the house would be gone. That should be the price of you transferring the house back to her.
PurpleCloud0011 says:
NTA, I’d cut the mom and probably the rest of your family out of your life as well. They may be willing to bend to her narcissistic wants but you don’t have to.