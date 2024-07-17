"AITA for spending my money instead of saving it to give to my sister's kids when I die?"

"AITA for not bequeathing my estate to my niece and nephew?"

Snoo-99857 writes:

My husband (42M) and I (34F) are happily married and have decided not to have children. We've worked incredibly hard over the years, building a comfortable life for ourselves, and we plan to enjoy it to the fullest. Our dream is to have a nice pension that allows us to travel and experience the world together.

I have two sisters, both of whom have children. They are both in debt and, quite frankly, not great with money. Recently, they have been vocal about their expectations that my husband and I will leave our estate to their children when we pass. They seem to think that since we don't have kids, we should automatically bequeath everything to our niece and nephew.