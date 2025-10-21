'AITA for refusing to promise my future salary to my brother because I 'owe' the family?'

Then, I got a new brother when I was seven, which just created more pain for me. That one had epilepsy. One night my mom was changing his diapers, and he had an epileptic seizure. It was 3 a.m.

My mom and dad ran out of the house so fast, and I remember being confused. Then I stayed up for a long time. At 10 a.m., my older cousin arrived to take me and my older brother to my grandparents’ house.

My baby brother needed to stay for 12 days in the hospital for treatment. During that time, my dad, mom, and aunt took my two brothers to the zoo and the amusement park and then to a restaurant, then to my older brother’s doctor appointment. When I asked if they brought me anything, they said, "No, your brother deserves it more."