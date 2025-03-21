'AITA for not giving up my share of my stepmother's life insurance to my step-sister?'

Witchs_Be_Crazy writes:
So, my husband (47M) had a stepmom who was 81 and recently passed at the beginning of March. His father, to whom she was married, passed away when my husband was 19. He died of cancer and knew it was coming, so he revised a will for his then-wife and only child—my husband.
The will was a little unusual. It stated that the home my husband’s father owned would belong to both my husband and his current wife. However, his wife would be allowed to be the sole resident until she passed or decided to move out.
At that point, sole ownership would go to my husband. His wife was not allowed to will the home to her children or relatives. I’m not sure of the exact legal term for this, but it’s as if she owned it but didn’t fully own it.
The reasoning behind this was that my husband’s father was rather vindictive. He didn’t care for his ex-wife (my husband’s mother) and didn’t like his own step kids either. In the event that he passed while my husband was still under 18, he wanted to ensure that his ex-wife would have no sway over his son or the house, since his current wife would have it.
At the same time, her kids would never inherit it, as it would go to my husband upon her passing. When his father passed, his stepmother gathered a few of his things in garbage bags, left them on the porch of his dad’s house for him, and wouldn’t let him inside.
She also refused to let him have his TV, his pictures, his video games, or his childhood toys. He’s sure those went to her grandkids. He said that was the last time she spoke to him, and her final words to him were, “The TV stays.” That was 28 years ago.
Now, to today. His stepmother has died. Her daughter (60sF) tried unsuccessfully to claim half the house. According to the lawyers she spoke to, she has no legal claim. So now, there’s a little bad blood between her and my husband, but he’s trying to remain amicable. After all, her mother just passed, and while he didn’t like her, that was still her mother.
However, we were contacted by his late stepmother’s insurance company. Because she didn’t name a beneficiary on the policy, my husband is entitled to half the payout. We don’t yet know how much it is. His stepsister is furious and thinks it’s unfair. She wants my husband to collect his half and give it to her.
He is torn. He knows his stepmother kept all of his father’s life insurance, even though she was trusted to give some to him. She also kept most of his father’s belongings and kept him out of his father’s home. So, he’s bitter. Legally, the money is his, but morally, he’s unsure. His stepmother hated him and would never have named him on her policy. Would he be the AH if he kept the money?
Bright_Sea_7567 says:
Morally and legally the money is his. Keep the money and just block the stepsister. NTA.
Background_System726 says:
He's NTA, if that's not what she wanted, she should have insured all was in order. Tell him to think of his half of the insurance as delayed compensation for how sh%#ty she treated 19 year old him. Enjoy every penny of that and the house proceeds.
Slow-Try8738 says:
I am gonna say this once…. Take the money… your husband is a saint for tolerating what all has happened and is happening… Legally if it’s his then he needs to accept it and not let his step moms successor see the dime of his share.
Eastern_Condition863 says:
NTA. It sucks for the step-sister that she didn't help her mother figure all this out while she was still living, but if she didn't have a will, then the laws the law. It's his money. I agree with above, block the step-sis and move on with your life.