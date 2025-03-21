'AITA for not giving up my share of my stepmother's life insurance to my step-sister?'

Now, to today. His stepmother has died. Her daughter (60sF) tried unsuccessfully to claim half the house. According to the lawyers she spoke to, she has no legal claim. So now, there’s a little bad blood between her and my husband, but he’s trying to remain amicable. After all, her mother just passed, and while he didn’t like her, that was still her mother.

However, we were contacted by his late stepmother’s insurance company. Because she didn’t name a beneficiary on the policy, my husband is entitled to half the payout. We don’t yet know how much it is. His stepsister is furious and thinks it’s unfair. She wants my husband to collect his half and give it to her.