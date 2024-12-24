'AITA for canceling my trip home for X-mas because my sister is dating my ex-best friend?'

Here's the thing: knowing that Gavin is going to be there, and that my whole family has lied by omission to me for months, has made me not want to go home. I'm not demanding Nicole and Gavin break up (and fully realize I would have no right to do that).

Truthfully, I don't even think I have a problem with them dating (although I do have an issue that Nicole, my parents, my other sisters, and especially my brother lied to me). The thing is, I just do not want to spend Christmas dealing with this.

It's been a stressful semester; I don't want to walk on eggshells during my brief time off from school, nor do I want serious conversations or heart-to-hearts with Gavin right now. I want to do nothing this break and enjoy it.