'AITA for not wanting to go to a BBQ with my husband after giving birth 6 weeks ago?'

His guy friends invited him to a BBQ tonight and it would literally be him leaving just as the 6-week-old kicks off. So I said please don’t go. I need help at that time. Keep in mind, his friends meet regularly and it’s not like if he doesn’t go today, that’s it for the year.

He kicked off, saying, “Babies cry, just cope, I’m going.” I tried to point out that I know babies cry, but it’s not about coping. I felt it was really selfish that he was choosing his friends over his family. I even said if it were any other time, I wouldn’t have a problem with it.