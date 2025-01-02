'AITA for not wanting to be a stay-at-home-mom even do my sister's BF really wants me to?'

He got mad at me and told me to get out of his home, so I did. My older sister is asking me to apologize to him. She also told me I should reconsider being a stay-at-home mom/wife. I told her not everyone has that dream. She accused me of not respecting stay-at-home mothers/wives, which is nothing but lies.

My two other older sisters are on my side and said my sister’s boyfriend shouldn’t be so concerned with how I live my life. They also said that if I don’t want to depend on anyone for the rest of my life, that’s my choice.