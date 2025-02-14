'AITA for not going to DND night because I'm pregnant despite my husband demanding it?'

I was sleeping during Brianne’s nap today when my husband shook me awake to say we needed to leave right now to go to DND. I immediately got a headache—probably from being dehydrated—and felt sick, so I told him I think I need to rest and not go this time.

Dave was obviously frustrated, and he said, "I put my foot down. You are going." He said we agreed to do this every other Wednesday, so we are doing it. I told him he can still go without me.

Dave continued, saying, "Well, I am just going to tell everyone you didn’t want to come." I told him that’s not true—I did not want to miss out, but I need to rest and not put my body through more activity right now.