'AITA for not forgiving my parents for abandoning me because they want to sleep?'

I was scared and wanted someone close to me to be there. But, as expected, my call automatically went to voicemail, and they never picked up. That night, I also called other family members to ask them to contact my parents or come be with me.

The only ones who came to see me right away were my grandparents, who also tried to call my parents, but couldn’t reach them either. It wasn’t until around 7:00 am the next day that my parents finally heard what had happened to me.

By then, I felt it was too late because they hadn’t responded when I needed them. By the time my parents arrived at the hospital, I was already out of surgery and awake. I never really felt their support because my grandparents had been there for me from the start.