'AITA if I don't give anything to my husband's ex's kids after he passed away?'

"AITA if I don't give anything to my step kids after my husband's death."

lifefail4 says:

My husband passed away 7 months ago. I am 30, and he was 41. He has two children (10F and 11M) with his ex, and we have a 2-year-old together. His ex has always been a nightmare to deal with.

She has talked badly about us since day one, but luckily it never impacted our relationship with the kids. We only got them every other weekend, so I have never really been a parental figure to them, but we have always had a good relationship.

His ex has been contacting me and seems to think her children should get half of everything. She wants me to sell the house, and I just don't get it. I could understand if he were worth millions, but he wasn’t. We were very comfortable but not wealthy.