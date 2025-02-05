'AITA for not giving my brother my honeymoon suite because his house burned down?'

DoomedBlade writes:
My (28F) fiancé (30M) and I have been planning our wedding for over a year. We saved up for a beautiful destination wedding and a luxurious honeymoon suite at a five-star resort. The wedding is in two months, and everything is booked and paid for.
Last week, my brother (32M) and his fiancée (29F) tragically lost their house in a fire. Thankfully, they’re both safe, but they lost almost everything. They’re now staying with my parents while dealing with insurance and searching for a new home. It’s awful, and I truly feel for them. My fiancé and I have already donated money to help them out, and we’re offering any support we can.
However, my parents recently called me and said that, given everything my brother is going through, we should offer him and his fiancée our honeymoon suite so they can have a “stress-free getaway.”
They said we could downgrade to a regular room and that “family comes first.” They also suggested we “postpone the honeymoon” altogether so we could put that money toward helping my brother rebuild his life.
I was stunned. I told them that while I sympathize with my brother’s situation, my fiancé and I have worked hard for this, and we are not giving up our honeymoon for them. My parents got upset and said I was being selfish and heartless.
My brother’s fiancée even messaged me, calling me cruel for not letting them have a little happiness after such a tragedy. Now, my family is split—some think I’m right, while others think I should sacrifice for my brother in his time of need. AITA for refusing to give up my honeymoon suite for my brother and his fiancée?
BEABUL420 says:
NTA, first, didn't they have insurance? Are your parents out of their f#^^ing minds?? Give up your suite during your wedding??? Who's paying for the wedding by the way???? WTF!!!! I would tell all of them no, one final time. Anyone that pushes after that uninvite to the wedding. I hope your day is special and congratulations.
Klutzy-Biscotti1573 says:
The biggest AH is the one who proposed the idea to your brother without asking you first.
OP responded:
I get that my parents are looking out for my brother, but we planned this honeymoon so long ago and poured so much money that it's a waste to back down.
analyst19 says:
NTA. If they push the subject, you can offer to cancel their wedding invite.