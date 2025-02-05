"AITA for saying my dad's affair partner's kids should help her out not me?'

He told me we need to because I can't hide behind my mom anymore. He said he was sorry for upsetting me and my sister but we should try to understand he fell in love. I told him I didn't care and I was only there until I didn't have to be and then I'd do what my sister did.

I do have other family but none in the same state and that's a big deal. My grandparents tried to get custody of me but apparently being 16 it doesn't matter because out of state and living parent makes that a huge no.

So now my dad and his affair partner are expecting a baby and she's got a bunch of complications. She was sick a lot, bleeding a lot and her blood pressure is really bad apparently.