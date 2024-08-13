'AITA for leaving my friend out to dry because I didn't get invited to his wedding?'

Klutzy-Fact-4237 writes:
I (28M) have a close friend, “Jake” (30M), who I’ve known since college. We’ve always been there for each other through thick and thin. Recently, Jake got engaged and started planning his wedding. I was really excited for him, but when the invitations went out, I noticed that I didn’t receive one. I was surprised and a bit hurt because I thought we were closer than that.
I didn’t confront him about it right away; instead, I tried to brush it off and be happy for him. However, a few weeks later, Jake reached out and asked if I could help him move into his new apartment. I was taken aback and felt a bit resentful.
I told him I’d think about it, but deep down, I was struggling with the idea of helping someone who didn’t consider me important enough to invite to such a significant event in his life.
After a few days of contemplation, I decided to text him and politely decline his request for help. I explained that I felt hurt about not being invited to the wedding and that it didn’t feel right for me to assist him under those circumstances. Jake was upset and accused me of being petty and holding a grudge.
He said I was making it all about me and that I should just be happy for him. Now, I’m feeling guilty. Was I wrong to refuse to help him? Should I have just put my feelings aside for the sake of our friendship? AITAH for standing my ground? Looking forward to hearing your thoughts!
NTA. If he’s not going to include you in his friend group, why would you do friendly things for him?
Also why isn’t OP invited? Do they have beef with the spouse? Does the friend just use but not value them? I would have assumed maybe OP overestimated their friendship until they said the other person asked them to help move, not really something you ask of an acquaintance. I’d wonder why I was their first port of call for help but not even considered for a wedding invite.
NTA. You're a good enough friend for him to ask you to move, but not invite you to his wedding? Yeah, no thanks. Just shows you don't rank that high on his list...unless he needs something from you that is.
NTA. It's not petty. He told you where you fall in his social hierarchy, and moving help is only for top-tier friends. Same as a ride to LAX or kidney donation. He defined the relationship, you are just respecting where he chose to draw the line in the sand and now you aren't crossing it.
