'AITA for not helping my sister financially because she has almost 9 kids and got pregnant again?'

She just announced she's pregnant again. I told her that I'm done supporting her because I can't be responsible for her decisions for the rest of my life. Both she and my family are calling me heartless for deciding to cut the financial support.

My sister said, "When you're old and in some nursing home, who is going to visit you? No one! You have no kids, and my kids will remember how cruel and selfish you were. Enjoy your trips while my kids are suffering." My husband thinks I'm doing the right thing, but I feel like an AH. Would appreciate any advice or perspective on this situation. Thank you!