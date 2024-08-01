'AITA for not helping my sister financially because she has almost 9 kids and got pregnant again?'

Reasonable_Lion_3483 writes:
I (F, 35) live with my husband (M, 38) in Canada. We've tried for a baby for many years, but after spending so much money on IVF and enduring the emotional roller coaster of miscarriages, we decided to live child-free and enjoy our lives. We both went to great universities and have great jobs.
My younger sister got pregnant at 15, and then again with twins at 17. The kids' father and she broke up when the twins were 2. She then met another guy and had 2 babies over 3 years. It was an abusive relationship, so she ended it.
Now, she's with her current boyfriend, who had 2 kids, and they decided to have 2 more together. I've always felt bad for my nieces and nephews, so I buy them gifts, clothes, school supplies, and help my sister financially every month. My parents provide her with full-time care as well.
She just announced she's pregnant again. I told her that I'm done supporting her because I can't be responsible for her decisions for the rest of my life. Both she and my family are calling me heartless for deciding to cut the financial support.
My sister said, "When you're old and in some nursing home, who is going to visit you? No one! You have no kids, and my kids will remember how cruel and selfish you were. Enjoy your trips while my kids are suffering." My husband thinks I'm doing the right thing, but I feel like an AH. Would appreciate any advice or perspective on this situation. Thank you!
P.S.: Her source of income is the universal child tax benefit, which is about $500 for each child per month, and child support she receives. Her boyfriend is in and out of jobs all the time.
Here are the top comments:
Beneficial_Test_5917 says:
Give her one last gift: a box of condoms.
bodaciousbobs say
So she's got 7 kids with another on the way? She's going to be on $4k per month in benefits. I'd have stopped helping her years ago if I were you. NTA.
Throwawayduhhh says:
NTA at all. Her kids and life choices are not your responsibillity!!? If she cant afford 7 kids, she shouldnt have 7 kids. Please do not listen to people who say you are a failure because you can't have kids.
OP responded:
Yes ! And her boyfriend has 2 who come over every other week.
What do you think?