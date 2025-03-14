'AITA for not helping my wife's BFF after she falsely accused me of cheating on my wife?'

throwra374224 writes:
Yesterday, I came back home after work and witnessed my wife crying. She was crying so much that she couldn't even speak properly. After a lot of effort to calm her down, I asked her the reason for her crying so much and why she was behaving like this.
I won't lie—at that moment, my wife was acting like she was possessed by some entity from the underworld. After she calmed down and I asked her, she told me that I was cheating on her, which is why she was heartbroken and angry at me. My situation is so dumb, hilarious, and depressing all at the same time.
I was confused because I didn't cheat on her—hell, I don't even talk to the opposite gender unless it's necessary. My wife called her best friend, who told her that I was cheating on her. My wife's best friend said that I am a cheater and that she saw me at the mall, where an older woman hugged me and kissed me on the cheek. I showed her a photo from that day and asked if it was the same woman, and she said yes.
I was speechless, and when I showed the photo to my wife, she went silent as well. I told her friend that the woman in question is our aunt. My wife got angry, kicked her out, and said she didn't want to talk to her.
After she left, my wife turned to me, and I couldn't stop laughing. That made my wife even angrier, and she told me that if she ever finds me talking to other women, she'll skin me alive. I tried my best to stop laughing and told her that I would agree, madam, but she must kiss me in return.
After all this stupidity, my wife calmed down, but her best friend is now calling and texting me, saying that I should help her get back with my wife and that she didn't mean to hurt her. Maybe I was a bit mean, but I told her to deal with it. I'm kind of happy that my wife and her stupid friend broke off, and I have my wife all to myself, but I still feel like I should help her.
laratvrep says:
NTA, they accused you of doing something you didn't do and only regretted it once you cleared the situation.
OP responded:
Yeah, that's right. She accused me of something I didn't do. I haven't even been with anyone else other than my wife, and I would never do that. I promised her that I would only be hers, and I won't go back on my word because my word is gold.
But I felt bad because my wife's best friend didn't know that the woman in question is our aunt. She might have misunderstood and thought I was a filthy, cheating man and wanted to help my wife. So, I also appreciate her for trying to help, which is why I was confused and thinking so much about this situation.
Wooden_Farmer8509 says:
Hmm, I think this is also awful—that his wife doesn’t want him to speak to other women at all. There is a big difference between cheating and having female platonic friends or relatives who may greet you with a hug at the mall when they see you.
OP responded:
I just want to clarify that I am not in an abusive relationship. My wife said she’d "skin me alive" because she was angry, but that doesn’t mean she’s some kind of psychopath. She said what she did because she obviously cares about me and wants me all to herself.
Also, my wife is not forbidding me from talking to my coworkers, etc. If it's necessary, I will obviously talk to the opposite gender. She knows this, and so do I. But she was angry, so I am troubled by her words.
I wouldn’t converse with the opposite gender unless it’s a necessity or she needs help urgently, and my wife wouldn’t either. As for those who are saying my wife has a history—well, she doesn’t. I’ve known my wife for a long time; I’ve known her since childhood, and I know everything about her.