'AITA for not helping my wife's BFF after she falsely accused me of cheating on my wife?'

"AITA for not helping my wife's best friend get back with my wife after she accused me of cheating?"

throwra374224 writes:

Yesterday, I came back home after work and witnessed my wife crying. She was crying so much that she couldn't even speak properly. After a lot of effort to calm her down, I asked her the reason for her crying so much and why she was behaving like this.

I won't lie—at that moment, my wife was acting like she was possessed by some entity from the underworld. After she calmed down and I asked her, she told me that I was cheating on her, which is why she was heartbroken and angry at me. My situation is so dumb, hilarious, and depressing all at the same time.