'AITA for not hosting Thanksgiving because of my MIL's 'honest' feelings about me?'

I did not want to cause a scene because, again, I knew she was trying to say something nice, but she is very blunt. She is not aware that I used to starve myself, and she probably wouldn’t have said it if she did.

After lunch, she needed to go to the restroom, so I helped her (she’s in her 80s and uses a cane but needs to be steadied). While she was washing her hands, she told me, “You know, I never liked you, but you’re okay now.”