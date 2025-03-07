'My mom is paying for my sibling's friends to go on holiday, but not me AITA for being mad?' UPDATED

ApartContribution573 writes:
Hi guys (23F). My family recently booked a holiday and asked if I wanted to come. I said I couldn’t afford it, and that was that. Recently, I was talking to my mum, and she mentioned that both of my younger siblings are bringing a friend whom she is fully paying for.
My brother is 20—he lives at home—and she is paying for him and a friend. And my sister (15) and her friend are going on an all-inclusive holiday to Spain. It was the same last year—they all went on holiday without me—but last year, they didn’t bring anyone else.
I was fine with it until I found out my mum was paying for other kids to go but wouldn’t bring me, so I’m annoyed with her. I do so much for her as well, way more than my other siblings. I live 10 minutes down the road, so I’m always picking up/dropping off for school or doing things around the house for her, but I’m butthurt that she clearly had extra money to bring other people’s kids on holiday but not me. Am I the a%*#ole?
A few weeks ago, I initially asked her to tell me how much it would cost if I booked separately because I would have gone if it was affordable. She got back to me, saying it was £900, and I just said I couldn’t afford that anyway, and that was it.
Until I found out she’s paying for two of my siblings' friends. In conversation, she mentioned who was going, and I said, “Wait, you could have paid for me to go, but instead you’re paying for two other children?” She ignored that comment.
My younger brother and his friend were supposed to share a room with my sister and her friend, but he decided to book his own room using his own money. When I heard there was now a free room in the apartment, I asked if I could just book my own flights and stay there, but my sister wasn’t having it because they wanted the room to themselves.
So I called my mum and said, “I can’t afford a whole separate room—let me sleep on the couch in my sister’s room.” She refused. I then said, “Well, can you pay for half of it with me? That’s not fair. You’d get [sister’s friend’s name] to do anything you want for you.” My mum then said, “Yeah, okay, I’ll go halves with you for it.” So all sorted now! I’ll be sunning it in Spain in July.
CF_FI_Fly says:
NTA. I'd stop doing extra favors for her, since she doesn't seem to appreciate it.
Dazzling_Note6245 says:
NTA. I would tell her with the least emotion possible that you’re insulted that she would pay for your sibling’s friends and not you and as a result you decided you’re no longer going to be there for her the way you have in the past because clearly she doesn’t value you as much as she should.
OP responded:
I could say this in the most casual way and it’ll still make the most drama my families seen in years, but I will have to at this point cause I’m actually pretty upset at it.
Extra-Sundae9096 says:
NTA, tell her you are upset and why. And stop doing things for her, instead invest that time in yourself.