'My mom is paying for my sibling's friends to go on holiday, but not me AITA for being mad?' UPDATED

"AITA for crashing out cause I’m not invited on the family holiday?"

ApartContribution573 writes:

Hi guys (23F). My family recently booked a holiday and asked if I wanted to come. I said I couldn’t afford it, and that was that. Recently, I was talking to my mum, and she mentioned that both of my younger siblings are bringing a friend whom she is fully paying for.

My brother is 20—he lives at home—and she is paying for him and a friend. And my sister (15) and her friend are going on an all-inclusive holiday to Spain. It was the same last year—they all went on holiday without me—but last year, they didn’t bring anyone else.