'AITA for not inviting my Mom to Christmas lunch after my SIL invited her?'

"AITA for not inviting my Mom to Christmas lunch?"

My (33F) parents split when I was 9 years old, and my mom (60F) voluntarily gave up majority custody to my dad even though she had 50/50. She had us every second Christmas (my siblings and me, 33F and 36M) and would only take us to spite Dad, but we never really celebrated with her. Dad, on the other hand, always made it a big celebration.

By the time we were in our late teens, she gave up Christmas altogether and wouldn’t even compromise by celebrating with us on Christmas Eve, despite us asking her to. She would spend it with her best friend (60F) and her daughter (22F), who she refers to as her daughter more often than she refers to us.