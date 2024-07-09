'AITA for not inviting my sister to my wedding because she ruined my proposal?'

dirimndz writes:
I (29M) recently got engaged to my girlfriend (28F), and it was supposed to be one of the happiest moments of our lives. I had planned a romantic proposal at our favorite spot, a secluded beach where we had our first date. I had everything ready: flowers, a small picnic, and a photographer hiding nearby to capture the moment.
When the day came, my sister (32F) insisted on tagging along. She said she wanted to take a few "candid" photos of us before the proposal. I was hesitant but agreed, thinking it might make the moment more special. Big mistake.
As we reached the spot, my sister started acting weird, making snarky comments and trying to direct the whole scene like a movie. My girlfriend could sense something was off, and the mood was getting ruined. Then, out of nowhere, my sister grabbed the ring box from my pocket and yelled, "Surprise! Look what he's going to do!" My girlfriend was shocked, and I was furious.
I managed to salvage the proposal somewhat, but the moment was tainted. My girlfriend said yes, but we both felt the proposal was ruined. Later, I confronted my sister, and she just laughed it off, saying she was "just trying to help" and that I was overreacting.
Fast forward to our wedding planning, and my fiancée and I decided not to invite my sister. We wanted our day to be about us, without any unnecessary drama. When my family found out, they were furious.
My parents called me heartless, and my sister is playing the victim, saying I'm tearing the family apart over a "little joke." Now I'm feeling conflicted. AITA for not inviting my sister to my wedding after she ruined my proposal?
My sister has a long history of attention-seeking behavior. She’s the type to fake fainting at parties just to get everyone’s attention. She once “accidentally” set off the fire alarm at my fiancée’s birthday party, causing the whole place to evacuate and ruining the celebration.
This wasn’t the first time she’s crossed the line with me. When I got my first big promotion, she announced she was pregnant at the same party, only to later admit she was joking. At another family event, she spiked the punch with alcohol knowing I was on medication that strictly prohibited drinking.
Here are the top comments:
StonewallBrigade21 says:
What she did is so ludicrous that my first reaction was that perhaps this post isn't real, no one could be that obtuse. I don't blame you one bit for not wanting her at your wedding; you already made the mistake of allowing her to come along to the proposal. NTA.
"She just laughed it off, saying she was "Just trying to help." What might she try to do to "help" at the wedding if she went? "My parents called me heartless." Perhaps your parents are part of the problem and have always enabled her behavior? What do you think?
wraithsonic says:
Dude’s sister is a menace and it sounds like his parents enabled her. F^#k that noise and give her the boot. NTA.
MyTh0ughtsExactly says:
What’s the joke? And how was she helping? Your sister is beyond out of line. Im so sorry you have to deal with her nonsense. NTA.
AlannaAdvice says:
NTA, but reading all those other instances of sister seeking attention, why in the world would OP agree to let her come? He should have known she’d do something like this. It’s clearly intentional.
What do you think?