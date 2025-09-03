'AITA for not leaving my apartment for a day because of my roommate's conservative mom?'

I understand her cultural situation, but I also feel like it is unfair to expect someone to completely vacate their home just to accommodate someone else’s family’s beliefs, especially when I tried to find a middle ground. So, AITA?

OP added some extra context.

Sana never chose to have male roommates, but it just so happened that she was practically pushed out of her old apartment (all female) because of a conflict with another girl, and this was her last resort.

Also, I am disheartened to see so much hate in the comments, and it has made me realize I need to be kinder and more understanding toward Sana and her situation. This was never meant to start a debate in the comments, and I urge everyone to have more empathy and humanity.