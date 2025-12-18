'AITA for not letting my mom or sister watch my baby when I’m not around?'

One night, she was supposed to take my baby to my mom’s house after work. When I got off work around 9 p.m., I called my mom to check on my then 6-month-old and found out he was not there. My sister had taken him out to eat over an hour and a half away, out of state, without telling me. That really bothered my husband and me, but we did not say anything at the time.

Later, my sister admitted she gave my baby ice cream, whipped cream, and sweet tea, and let him drink sweet tea from her straw. I was uncomfortable with the sugar, caffeine, and germs, but it was Thanksgiving dinner, so I did not make a scene. When I asked if she was joking, she laughed and said no and that he liked it.