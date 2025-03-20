'AITA for not letting my ex's husband replace me in my kid's life despite my ex trying to make it happen?'

"AITA for not letting my ex's husband be added to the school emergency contact list?"

LongedDad writes:

I (29M) have two kids (8 and 6) with my ex (29F). We share physical and legal custody of them, and last year she got married to her husband, Josh (34M). From the beginning of their serious relationship (about three years ago), Josh has been a real jerk to me, and my ex has let it happen and even joined in.

The very first incident happened when my oldest had a school play. I was already there when they arrived, and Josh asked me why I had shown up when I knew it was my ex’s custody time and that my kid would already have two parents there—meaning he was counting himself as a parent, even though he was only dating my ex at the time.