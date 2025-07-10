'AITA for wanting my cousin to pay his dues at work so he can have it cushy like me?'

Jerseygirl2468 says:

NTA but if he wants to go and isn't a good worker, why are you trying so hard to keep him there? Let him go. "We as a family are all doing our best to get him into shape and mold him into taking life more seriously and to push him into maturity." OP, this man is 32 years old. Time for you all to let him stand on his own two feet and learn about responsibility and consequences, and stop bailing him out if he fails.