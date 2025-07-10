'AITA for wanting my cousin to pay his dues at work so he can have it cushy like me?'

Z33snuff writes:
I (34M) have been working at the same place for the last 14 years and have worked my way up the ladder. A year ago, I helped my cousin (32M) get a job there, starting off in an entry-level position like I did, as my mother and aunt requested.
The job is very physically demanding, and the people he currently works with are not great, but I told my family this would be where he starts. We all thought it would be a good way to shape him and help him get his foot in the door. I've done everything I can to make him look good and defend any shortcomings he’s had while there.
Today I was told he's looking to quit. It's been one year, and he was definitely not the best worker. I've done everything I can to convince him to stick it out because the job gets easier over time with less grunt work and significantly more money.
I can honestly say I’ve done everything in my power to guide him into becoming a better man through the experience of working here. Along with that, our family has been trying to help him mature and take life more seriously.
He complains that the work sucks because it’s physical labor, the people suck because no one is there to be his friend, and the money is just okay even though he hasn’t paid his dues. He also says he's being overlooked even though it’s only been a year. Now he's looking for a job with fewer hours and far less work. But where we work is a union job, and you have to earn your place.
Did he expect me to hand over my job or salary? Why was it okay for me to suffer through it while the family comforts him? Why is it always me who has to make something happen? Should I just stop trying to be the man they expect me to be? AITAH?
Jerseygirl2468 says:
NTA but if he wants to go and isn't a good worker, why are you trying so hard to keep him there? Let him go. "We as a family are all doing our best to get him into shape and mold him into taking life more seriously and to push him into maturity." OP, this man is 32 years old. Time for you all to let him stand on his own two feet and learn about responsibility and consequences, and stop bailing him out if he fails.
Graycat17 says:
NAH / a little chill out. You have discharged your familial duty - you referred him to the job, you offered guidance. you are now done. We have only your view so who knows what’s going on with your cousin.
Maybe physical labor is harder on his body. maybe he’s a lazy jerk. maybe he has some mental health struggles you are not aware of. maybe he’s spoiled and entitled. Who knows and it doesn’t matter.
Let him do what he wants with his life. you’ve helped in the best way you could, and if it’s not what he wants, that's fine. The little chill out is because you seem to have a lot of resentment for what is essentially not your problem. let you cousin go through his own struggle. it’s not on you to fix.
CandylandCanada says:
What is the interpersonal conflict to be judged?
OP responded:
I'm debating cutting off my family as they seem to have an agenda that aline with what I have going on in my life. They don't seem to care about anything I have going on, just what they can benefit from.