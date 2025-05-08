Someecards Logo
'AITA for refusing to let my fiancé’s son walk me down the aisle to show we're family now?'

Andrew Pierson
May 8, 2025 | 11:21 A.M. ET

"AITA for refusing to let my fiancé’s adult son walk me down the aisle?"

TendToNinaaa writes:

I (31F) am getting married to my fiancé (36M) this fall. We have been together for about four years. He has a son who is 18 from a previous relationship. I met him when he was 14. We are friendly but not close. He calls me by my first name, and we have a polite relationship, but I am not a second mom to him or anything like that.

My dad passed away when I was 22. We were extremely close, and losing him was really hard on me. Ever since I got engaged, I knew I either wanted to walk myself down the aisle or have my uncle do it, who has been like a second father to me.

A few weeks ago, my fiancé brought up the idea of his son walking me down the aisle. He said it would be symbolic, a way of showing that we are officially becoming one family, and that it would mean a lot to his son.

I was honestly shocked because it had never crossed my mind. I told him right away that I was not comfortable with that. It felt forced and weird to me. I respect his son, but it would not feel genuine to have him in a role that means so much to me and is connected to my dad.

Apparently, he had already mentioned the idea to his son and got his hopes up. When I said no, it hurt his feelings. My fiancé told me I should reconsider for the sake of blending the family. I told him I was sorry his son felt hurt, but that it was unfair to expect me to rewrite such a personal moment for appearances.

We ended up arguing, and I will admit, I said something too harsh. I said I was not going to have someone who is basically a placeholder for my dad walk me down the aisle. I immediately regretted the wording, but the damage was done.

Now my fiancé’s family is furious with me. His son is not speaking to me. My fiancé thinks I should apologize and reconsider. My mom said she understands my feelings but that I could have said it more gently.

I feel like I am being pressured to fake a perfect family dynamic for everyone else’s comfort, and it feels so wrong. But I also feel awful for hurting his son’s feelings. AITA for how I handled this?

OP responded to some comments.

Dull_Professor9082 says:

It’s your wedding, not some family performance. You deserve to have that moment feel real, not staged for everyone else’s feelings.

OP responded:

That’s exactly how I feel. I just want my wedding day to feel honest and true to me, not like I’m putting on a show for everyone else.

2dogslife says:

Usually the son would be best man. Any discussion of the sone walking the bride would be moot. If not the best man, he should at least be a groomsman. This ALL should have been hashed out before it was presented to the son. NTA.

OP responded:

Yeah, I really wish we had talked it through before he said anything to his son. It put everyone in such an awkward spot. Honestly I think being a groomsman or best man would have been way more natural and still made him feel important without all this pressure.

What do you think?

Sources: Reddit
