'AITA after I told my friend she can't borrow my car because of how she returned it last time?'

"AITA for not letting my friend borrow my car after how she returned it last time?"

SnooDoughnuts4408 writes:

I (27F) have a decent used car that I worked hard to pay off. It’s nothing fancy, but it runs well and I take really good care of it—regular maintenance, I keep it clean, no smoking, no trash left inside, etc. I’ve always been a little protective of it because I rely on it every day for work.

A few months ago, my friend (29F) let’s call her Sarah, asked to borrow it for a weekend trip because her car was in the shop. I hesitated but said yes because we’ve been friends for years and I wanted to help.