"AITA for not letting my friend work from my home?"

For context, I'm (F) in my 30s and my friend (M) is the same age. We're located in Jamaica, and because of the recent hurricane, our community has no electricity. I work remotely, so I invested in a solar system due to the electricity issues (before the hurricane).

My friend also works remotely but is unable to do so because there is no electricity. He has a generator, but he thought it would be better and cheaper to work from my home. I advised him that I couldn't accommodate him long term since my home isn't large and I'm a single mother. He said that was fine.