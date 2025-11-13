"AITA for not letting my friend work from my home?"

For context, I'm (F) in my 30s and my friend (M) is the same age. We're located in Jamaica, and because of the recent hurricane, our community has no electricity. I work remotely, so I invested in a solar system due to the electricity issues (before the hurricane).
My friend also works remotely but is unable to do so because there is no electricity. He has a generator, but he thought it would be better and cheaper to work from my home. I advised him that I couldn't accommodate him long term since my home isn't large and I'm a single mother. He said that was fine.
The first day he came, he was drinking our water. I told him to bring his own water as it’s somewhat limited right now. Then he used the toilet without flushing. I had to point to the bucket next to the toilet to show him how to flush it, since we don’t have running water due to the hurricane.
The next day it was overcast, and the panels weren’t generating much power. I told him this, but he still charged all his devices (multiple) and used the microwave. I didn’t complain.
Today (Wednesday) I realized the meat in my freezer was soft because he unplugged it to plug in his devices. My food could have been ruined. I don’t plan on buying any meat for the next couple of months because I’m cautious about people selling spoiled meat.
I didn’t say anything rude or raise my voice. I simply told him that Friday would be his last day and that he can’t come back here to work. He was on the phone telling someone he doesn’t know what he’s going to do and has been sulking and hardly talking to me. AITA for telling him he can’t work here?
Ma-Hu says:
He’s being so disrespectful of you, your property, and situation. Even after you ask him and explain reasons nicely, he does what he wants. NTA. Don’t let him back.
learhpa says:
He unplugged your freezer? Without talking to you about it? NTA.
elden-ring-bearer says:
NTA. you're a single mom and he was willingly using you and your families scarce resources instead of his own. He purposefully jeopardized your food, a resource I'm sure is not exactly easy to come by at the moment, and very valuable to keep in case of emergencies like the situation you're in, WHILE KNOWING that your family needed to depend on the electricity, especially with it being lower than usually. He is selfish and rude.
cassowary32 says:
NTA. I’m so sorry you are having to deal with the aftermath of both Melissa and this AH. Protect yourself and your children from this selfish oblivious AH! He unplugged your freezer?