'AITA for not allowing my homeless brother to housesit for me?'

My wife and I are self employed with an online business and make a decent living doing it. Last week, my mother in law was in a car accident. She lives in Florida and we live in Virginia. We immediately flew down to be with her.
I returned two days later to keep everything going at home. It was determined that my mother in law was going to need help at home for the next few months. We decided that the best option would be for us to move in with her for a while.
It is getting cold here and we can work from anywhere. My wife is flying back this weekend and we will be driving down with everything we need. I am currently getting the house winterized. We own the house. Our daughter lives in another state.
I let family and friends know what was going on. I did not reach out to my brother personally, but he found out and called me. He is currently in between homes and said he would come take care of my place. I said no thank you.
He then said it would help him out a lot. I told him that we were going to be flying back and forth every month to check on everything and that we would be staying at the house some during this time. He kept insisting he would do me this favor.
Finally, I said no, I do not want anyone in my home while I am away. He called me an idiot and said not only should I let him stay, but he would not charge me that much for looking after the house.
The thing is, there is a reason he is between homes. During COVID, he thought it was fine not to pay any rent. He was able to take vacations, buy new televisions, and go to concerts, but rent was not a priority. It took them over a year to get him out of the house.
Then he and his wife moved in with her grandfather. He had a small but very nice house, but they destroyed it. The grandfather passed away and my brother and sister in law thought that because they lived there, they could own the house.
They sold off his possessions, claiming he had given them the items before he passed. By the time her father and his siblings were able to get them out of the house, it was totally destroyed. They tore it down and sold the land.
So normally I might be the one in the wrong, however in this case I believe I am justified in not allowing them to stay in my house even if they do have to sleep in their car. I have also told my neighbors that if they see anyone in my driveway they should call the police. I also signed up for the police home check.
TheWizardOfOooohs says:
NTA at all. You got to protect what's yours. Mad respect for standing your ground.
Ok_Conversation9750 says:
NTA at all. You are protecting your home from someone looking to take advantage and who has a history of trashing/stealing other people's property. You would only be the AH if you said yes!
PleaseCoffeeMe says:
Change the locks, set up the security cam if you haven’t already done so, you don’t want to be surprised by bro squatting. If you get the cam notifications, immediately contact police and trespass him. NTA.
FairyGothMommy says:
NTA. Get cameras for your house, notify your neighbors and local police that he not allowed on the property. Protect it from him breaking in as a squatter.