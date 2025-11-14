'AITA for not allowing my homeless brother to housesit for me?'

He then said it would help him out a lot. I told him that we were going to be flying back and forth every month to check on everything and that we would be staying at the house some during this time. He kept insisting he would do me this favor.

Finally, I said no, I do not want anyone in my home while I am away. He called me an idiot and said not only should I let him stay, but he would not charge me that much for looking after the house.

The thing is, there is a reason he is between homes. During COVID, he thought it was fine not to pay any rent. He was able to take vacations, buy new televisions, and go to concerts, but rent was not a priority. It took them over a year to get him out of the house.