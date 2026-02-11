'AITA for not letting my husband take over my social media account?'

I (42F) have been married to my spouse (42M) for 14 years. Let’s call him Ken. We have two boys (12 and 5), and we are both very supportive of each other’s goals. This year, Ken decided it was time to take steps toward his chosen career path. His transition involved stepping down from his managerial role and giving up overtime.
To help maintain our income, I picked up an extra day at work. He is now closer to home and has more time to spend with the family and focus on his career. These were his reasons for stepping down.
The downside is that I’ve noticed he has been slacking on family and household duties. Ken works four to five days per week and usually gets home around 3 PM, which gives him about three and a half hours before I get home.
Over the last two weeks, I’ve come home to find the kids haven’t done their chores or homework and are just sitting in front of the TV. Dinner isn’t started, baths haven’t been taken, and the house is a mess. Meanwhile, he is usually sitting at the dinner table, elbows deep in a project related to his career.
I spend about 20 to 30 minutes decompressing after work, then jump in to pick up the slack. This means we aren’t eating dinner until 8 or 9 PM, and then we’re rushing the kids to bed around 10 PM or later. I clean up after dinner, prep his coffee for the morning, make sure he has clothes ready for work, and so on. I do all of this without complaint.
I have mentioned several times that he should try to finish his “work day” by the time the kids get home so we can all focus on household responsibilities and get the kids to bed on time for school the next day.
Tonight, I told him I was trying to find a way to say something without being offensive. He told me to just spit it out, so I said we need to find a way to have dinner ready before 8 PM He took that as me pointing out his failures and blew up.
Today’s excuse was that his feet were hurting, so he needed to soak them. During that time, he decided to post items in his Etsy shop. Then he said he had to put up a post before 8 PM, which stopped him from helping with dinner, even though he had said he wanted to make it. He went on a rant about how I don’t really support his career.
He also told me he wants me to share all of his social media posts every day. He has said this before. Although he posts three times per day, I usually share his content once or twice per month. I told him, “So basically you’re asking me to duplicate your page on my profile like a hostile takeover.”
I explained that I felt his request was unreasonable. He said that was beside the point, because that is what a supportive spouse would do. I feel like he’s infringing on the tiny slice of individuality I get as a married heterosexual woman. Am I wrong for not allowing my husband to take over my social media account?
ducktheft1934 says:
Girl, I know what a married man who genuinely dislikes his wife does and sounds like. And this guy does not like you. So sorry to say. He sucks.
Nice_Calligrapher427 says:
Sounds like you have had Kenough.
Striking_Physics1894
NTA! I think that the best, most concise response to your husband would be "no". He needs to get his life together. You shouldn't have to be doing all of these extra things simply because he's trying to find his way.
YearlyDepression says:
NTA. But this isn’t about social media. It’s about him neglecting his share of the work at home and then getting defensive when you point it out! You picked up extra hours so he could go after his goals, and instead of stepping up with the kids and the house, he’s leaving most of it on you.