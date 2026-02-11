"AITA for not letting my husband take over my social media account?"

I (42F) have been married to my spouse (42M) for 14 years. Let’s call him Ken. We have two boys (12 and 5), and we are both very supportive of each other’s goals. This year, Ken decided it was time to take steps toward his chosen career path. His transition involved stepping down from his managerial role and giving up overtime.

To help maintain our income, I picked up an extra day at work. He is now closer to home and has more time to spend with the family and focus on his career. These were his reasons for stepping down.

The downside is that I’ve noticed he has been slacking on family and household duties. Ken works four to five days per week and usually gets home around 3 PM, which gives him about three and a half hours before I get home.