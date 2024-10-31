'AITA for moving in with my dad's nicer home; leaving my mom without child support?'

The problem is, since I live with just my dad now, my mom doesn’t get child support from him for me. Without that money, she and my stepdad can’t afford their apartment, so they’re going to have to move to a smaller one.

My mom and stepdad haven’t said anything to me about it, but my sister told me. She’s upset because it means she’s going to have to share a bedroom with our brother (M11). That’s a lot worse for her because she’s used to just sharing a room with me sometimes. Now she’ll have to share a room with him all the time. She’s blaming me since all I would have to do is continue sleeping there sometimes. I just really don’t like it though.