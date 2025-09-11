'AITA for refusing to let my mom's boyfriend's son stay with me because he's a menace?'

They refuse to take him now. My mom’s boyfriend’s sister tried having him on weekends, but that stopped after he broke their TV during a tantrum and was caught going through their bedroom.

The few times I’ve been around him have been nightmares. He’s rude, aggressive, and entitled. At a family barbecue last month, he got in my face and screamed at me because I wouldn’t let him use my car to pick up friends.

Another time he tried to take my laptop while I was using it, and when I said no he called me a name and stormed off. He steals food off other people’s plates, picks fights with younger kids, and has zero respect for adults.