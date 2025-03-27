'AITA for not letting my parents be grandparents after they chose my sister's friend over me?'

My parents knew, and they did nothing, but when I was 7, they sat me down and told me that Luna had a bad time at home and that even though she was mean, she needed us, and I needed to understand. They told me Luna was so important to Sam and that she would grow up into a better person if we didn’t abandon her.

She used to come along to extended family parties and dinners. I remember one time when my mom's side was all meeting up, and because my parents didn't say Luna was coming, we were a chair short for a bit. Luna took the chair and then said there was no room for me at the table, just like there wasn't room for me anywhere, and that I should cry in a corner somewhere.