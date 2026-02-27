"AITA for not letting my sister wear my old wedding dress?"

Me (23F) and my sister (27F) used to be close, until now. I got married last September, and my wedding dress was custom made. I mean everything, down to the smallest details. It’s been sitting in what I call my wedding box, which holds mementos and photos, ever since.

Anyway, my sister is getting married in June this year and has been planning her wedding for two years. She came to me earlier this week and asked if she could wear my dress because it would mean a lot to her. I said, “As much as I love you, I can’t do that. I’m sorry. My wedding dress is very important to me, and I had it custom made.”