'AITA for not letting my sister’s fiancé move into my home?'

I also said I would happily take my sister in. I live in a three bedroom house, so she could move into the guest room and use the main bathroom as her own. I use my ensuite because it is closer to my wardrobe. I enjoy living alone, but I spent around twenty years living with her, so I have no issue with her moving in.

I do have issues with Kevin moving in though. I do not trust him in my house. I feel he would delay finding work because I told my sister she does not need to contribute financially and should focus on saving money. I know he would take advantage of that. And again, I simply do not like him. I even told my sister my only rule is that Kevin cannot come inside my house, let alone live with us.