'AITA for 'humiliating' my dad because I don't want him to walk me down the aisle?' UPDATED

Even after the divorce, he moved on quickly, started a new life with his girlfriend, and acted like everything was normal. Meanwhile, I watched my mom spiral for years, trying to rebuild. I was there for her. She leaned on me a lot. And now, years later, she’s stronger — happy, even — but that time left a permanent mark.

So when I started planning my wedding, I knew immediately I didn’t want my dad walking me down the aisle. It felt wrong. That role, in my mind, should be held by someone who protected our family, not someone who blew it up.

I love my dad, but I haven’t fully forgiven him. I’m polite when we see each other, and I included him in the wedding as a guest, but I asked my older brother to walk me instead. He was my rock through all of it. When I told my dad, he was shocked. He said he was hurt, that it was always his dream to give me away, that I was punishing him for something in the past. He said he’s still my father and nothing changes that.