'AITA for refusing to loan my sister money again unless she signs a contract?' UPDATED

OP posted an update a day later:

So I did talk to my sister again. I told her calmly that I wasn’t trying to humiliate her or make her feel small. I just needed some accountability this time. I even offered to write it with her, nothing formal or intimidating. She still wasn’t having it.

Said if I really loved her, I wouldn’t need a contract. I told her love doesn’t mean ignoring patterns and that boundaries are a form of love. It got tense again. She left the conversation upset, and then later that night I got a text from my mom basically saying I was tearing the family apart over a piece of paper. My dad’s staying out of it, but I can feel the silent pressure from everyone to be the bigger person, like always.