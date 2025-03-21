'AITA for treating my sister's children the same way that she and her husband do?'

I’m also not great with the constant noise kids make. I understand that’s just what they do, but I have a low tolerance for it, especially during full-blown meltdowns. For the first three or four days I was at my sister’s, the three kids were screaming and crying nearly every 25 minutes. So when the tantrums started, I’d go outside or at least leave the room.

At one point, while the kids and her husband were out of the house, my sister took the opportunity to tell me she was disappointed that I “don’t love the boys the way [husband’s name] and I do.”