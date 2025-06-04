'AITA for operating out of spite and not making my colleague a birthday cake?'

Classic-Actuary-234 says:

AmericanDesertWitch says:

I was also the baking person in my office, and I also stopped when no one bothered to even get a card for me. One dipshit even said to me on my birthday, "I was going to make some cupcakes or something for you because you always do it for everyone. But I decided to put my new TV up instead." I actually looked at him and said, "why would you ever tell someone that?" His mouth fell open and I walked away.