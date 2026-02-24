"AITA for refusing to make my home wheelchair accessible for my brother?"

My brother has been in a wheelchair since he was little. He's 36 now. He is amazing. He is a Paralympian. He competes in triathlons. He is all around independent. Whenever he comes to see me I put him up in a hotel. It's great because my children are terrible.

They run around screaming like banshees. They leave their stuff everywhere. My wife and I spend half our free time chasing them down or cleaning up after them. And we love them completely. They are kids that's how they are at that age. So he gets to see them only at they best behavior when we have threatened or bribed them into it when we get together outside our home.