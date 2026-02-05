'AITA for not making my kid do a sleepover because he didn't want to?'

I was completely blindsided and had no idea what she was talking about. Then it came out that Josh had been extremely excited about the sleepover. They had set up a movie screen with mattresses in the loft, bought special treats, and Josh had been telling everyone all week that he was having a sleepover with his big cousin.

I started apologizing and explained that Liam and I had talked about it, that he wasn’t comfortable with the sleepover, and that I thought he had let Josh know it wasn’t happening.

That’s when my sister said, “Oh, he did say he didn’t want to, but I told him he has to. Sometimes we have to make sacrifices for family, so no was not an acceptable answer. The sleepover is happening.”