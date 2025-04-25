'AITA for not moving my dad's funeral for the same group of people three times?'

"AITA for refusing to reschedule a funeral?"

SensitiveOrder1986 writes:

Will try to be brief. My dad passed away and we are organizing his funeral. A relative (his sister) has made numerous requests of us, amounting to changing the date of the funeral three times for them. The funeral director is getting increasingly annoyed and made this clear.

They have now come to me today requesting another date change because two in-laws (spouses of their son and daughter, my two separate cousins) and a nephew cannot attend due to two cases of work training and a holiday respectively. A distant relative in Australia has also mentioned they would not be able to log onto the funeral’s web livestream at that time due to having to attend a meeting.