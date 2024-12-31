'AITA for refusing to sell my house because my jealous wife is mad I ran into my ex?'

When I ran into my ex, we were both surprised and caught up on life. My ex had bought a house in this community a few months ago with the help of her parents. My ex was really friendly with my wife too. We had a pretty short conversation, and that was it.

However, when my wife and I got home, she completely freaked out. She said this was intentional on my ex’s part—that she had bought a house near where we lived. She said during my entire conversation with my ex, my ex was “furiously blushing.” I told my wife to relax and stop overthinking this, and that it was just a coincidence that my ex had bought a house in our community.