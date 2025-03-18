'AITA for not moving my wedding date because my sister now wants it for her wedding?'

Our mom is caught in the middle and keeps saying, “I just want both my daughters to be happy,” but I can tell she’s leaning toward Rachel’s side because Rachel has been guilt-tripping her hard.

Some of my family members have even told me that it’s not a big deal if we get married on the same day and that it could be “fun” and “unique” to have two weddings in one day. But I think that’s ridiculous—why should I have to share one of the biggest days of my life just because my sister suddenly decided it should be hers too? AITAH for refusing to change my wedding date?