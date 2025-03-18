'AITA for not moving my wedding date because my sister now wants it for her wedding?'

DarlingTwinkleChark writes:
I (24F) got engaged a year ago and have been planning my wedding ever since. It’s set for September 2025, and everything is already booked—venue, caterers, photographer, the whole thing. It’s been a lot of work, but my fiancé and I are so excited.
Enter my older sister, Rachel (27F). She just got engaged last month, and at first, I was super happy for her. But then she dropped a bombshell—she and her fiancé want to get married in September 2025 as well.
I thought she meant a different weekend, which would’ve been fine, but nope—she’s insisting on the exact same day as my wedding. Her reasoning? She and her fiancé love the date and think it’s "symbolic" because it’s the day they first met. When I pointed out that I had already booked everything a year ago, she just shrugged and said, “Well, we were thinking of doing a backyard wedding, so it’s not like we need a venue.”
I told her, “Okay, but that’s still the same day as my wedding, and it’s going to put a lot of pressure on our family and friends.” Her response? “People can decide which one they want to attend.”
I was shocked. I asked her why she couldn’t pick literally any other date, and she said I was being selfish for expecting her to change her plans when it’s her wedding too. She actually had the audacity to say I should move mine because she just got engaged and needs more time to plan, whereas I “have everything ready” and could “easily shift things around.”
I told her absolutely not. I’m not rescheduling my wedding just because she wants to crash my date. Now she’s upset and has been telling our relatives that I’m being difficult and “not willing to compromise.”
Our mom is caught in the middle and keeps saying, “I just want both my daughters to be happy,” but I can tell she’s leaning toward Rachel’s side because Rachel has been guilt-tripping her hard.
Some of my family members have even told me that it’s not a big deal if we get married on the same day and that it could be “fun” and “unique” to have two weddings in one day. But I think that’s ridiculous—why should I have to share one of the biggest days of my life just because my sister suddenly decided it should be hers too? AITAH for refusing to change my wedding date?
WhatTheActualFck1 says:
NTA but she is a major a%#&ole. Don’t budge. Tell her you have non-refundable deposits on everything. Unless she is going to pay for ALL your vendor and venue switches she can f%#k off.
Hot_Pizza4838 says:
NTA. You selected your date first. Your mom, along with your sister and the relatives siding with her, are AHs. There is no middle ground or "keeping the peace." It’s clear she did this to sabotage your wedding. Anyone with a sane mind will come to yours. It’s time to cut off toxic people who blame you!
BriefHorror says:
NTA “mom I love you you but I would feel extremely sad and betrayed or insert feeling if you abandoned the wedding I spent a year planning for my sisters last minute one up of me.”
sportsfan3177 says:
Make sure you send save the dates/invites out first.