"AITA for refusing to be my brother’s live in maid after he dropped out of college?"

My dad passed away a few years ago, and ever since then my brother has decided he is the man of the house. He dropped out of college. I do not think he was going to graduate anyway because he is not very smart.

He works in construction and he does help with some bills, and he fixes our cars and small things around the house. I appreciate that, but he acts like doing those things every few months gives him the right to boss me around every single day and order me to do all the everyday chores.