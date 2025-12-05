'AITA for refusing to be my brother's live in maid after he dropped out of college?'

My dad passed away a few years ago, and ever since then my brother has decided he is the man of the house. He dropped out of college. I do not think he was going to graduate anyway because he is not very smart.
He works in construction and he does help with some bills, and he fixes our cars and small things around the house. I appreciate that, but he acts like doing those things every few months gives him the right to boss me around every single day and order me to do all the everyday chores.
When I came home from my lectures, I saw him fixing one of the cabinets. The first thing he said to me was, “The sink is full. Why did you not do the dishes. It has been like that for two days now.” I told him, “I always do my dishes. Those are literally yours and mom’s. I am not your maid.” He then started guilt tripping me and trying to emotionally manipulate me.
He said, “I just came home from a thirteen hour day and the first thing I did was fix this broken piece of junk. Mom works six days a week. The least you could do is clean the house and do the dishes. I am not even asking you to cook or do laundry. You are a leech.”
I told him, “I just came home from three lectures and a lab. I have to study for my final exams next week. I do not have time right now to be your maid.” He replied, “Typical females of this generation. I will do the dishes and fix this.
Go to the mechanic next time. Do not come to me again.” I ignored him and went to my room. A few minutes later he sent me a bank transfer request for six hundred dollars with a note that said “Brake and Oil change. Parts and labor.”
For context, I am third of the household and I do one third of the chores. I clean the kitchen and bathroom two to three days a week. I do my share, but he acts like it is never enough. I am also a nursing major, so I spend a lot of time studying.
Meanwhile, he dropped out of college and uses our dad’s passing as an excuse for everything. He was majoring in business, and nothing he claims to do around the house is something he does often. He does those things every few weeks, months, or even years.
But he still expects me to clean every day like it is my full time job. My mom rarely defends me and treats him like an angel. I am exhausted. As soon as I finish my degree and can afford it, I am moving out. AITA?
franksinestra says:
ESH. The way he talked about “females of this generation” was gross. But so is your entitlement to mooching off your family as an adult. If you’re living there for free, getting free mechanic services, and expecting pocket money, you should be a little more grateful. Help out around the house a bit more.
Flimsy-Call-3996 says:
YTA. Too many bullet points missed in your story, OP.
cassiesfeetpics says:
YTA - your entire life is being taken care of by your brother. do your part and wash the damn dishes.
onceagainadog says:
After your admissions your brother is giving you money, paying part of the household bills AND fixing your car for free, you have just won the GIANT YTA rating. Shut up, wash the dishes, clean the house, or get a job. Your a mooch.