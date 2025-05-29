'AITA for making it clear that I'm not naming my child after my dad's late wife?'

We decided to honor my late mom in a less direct way by naming our daughter after a flower that was my mom's favorite. My dad will pick up on it immediately, and I know it will bother him that I chose to honor my mom over his wife.

So I decided to come in firmly, make it clear, and leave no room for doubt that my wife and I are not choosing his wife's name or anything connected to her. I told him this is not up for discussion or debate anymore, and the decision is final. And that the signs he and my half-siblings saw to make it make sense were not shared by me.