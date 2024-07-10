'AITA for not proposing to my GF after 2.5 years? She kicked me off the lease for it!'

Visual_Drive_6500 writes:
My (27M) girlfriend (23F) and I have been together for a little over 2.5 years. I love her so much in every way. We’ve been living together for a year and a half. I moved into her apartment and waited a few months so my name could be on the lease. Then I officially moved in. It’s been going wonderfully. I love our routines, adventures, and she has made the place feel so warm.
For the past year or so, we’ve discussed more and more about our wedding and future. A few months ago, I asked her what ring shape she likes, just to get an idea for when I decide to start looking into rings. I already know which gemstone she wants and everything. We’ve talked about how our wedding will be planned, our children’s names, everything. I’m excited for that.
I guess in her mind, she took that as “I’ll propose very soon” when in reality, it’s something I want to do, but it takes planning and thought. I don’t have a specific timeline, but I’ve kinda been going along with whatever she wants because I love her. And I’ve always wanted to be married.
For our second-year anniversary, we had a cute picnic and romantic dinner. I guess she was expecting I’d be proposing then. But I didn’t. I explained months ago how I’ve been saving and it has to be special for her.
She said, “I don’t care if the ring costs $50. It’s just the commitment when I thought you wanted that.” Well, last week rolls around, and it’s time to renew the lease. She tells me, “I love you, but I think it’s time to live apart because it’s been over 2.5 years, and you should know by then.”
Then she accused me of stringing her along basically. I think it’s crazy how this all came out of nowhere. It’s not fair to me that I have to move back in with my parents now. 2.5 years is not long at all.
Here are the top comments:
Top-Bit85 says:
If you aren't ready that's understandable. But why are you always talking about rings, gems, weddings, kids, etc? It's like you are teasing her along, and I can see why she feels you are wasting her time.
TrifleMeNot says:
"It’s not fair to me that I have to move back into my parents now. 2.5 years is not long at all." This comment alone makes me think OP is too immature to commit. It's not about being "fair", it's about figuring out your living plans without your girlfriend. Not her fault.
NotTrynaMakeWaves says:
She’s ready for the next stage of the relationship but you don’t even have a timeline for it. Step up or step out. There are NAH but if you can’t rapidly realign your ideals to hers then you two are splitting up which is why you’re not on the new lease - you can leave. She’s not going to hang around another 2,3,5,10 years while you wonder if you’re ready.
Wrong_Moose9763 says:
So that's her ultimatum, or line in the sand, if you are ok with that, that's up to you. Only you can decide that though. It does sound like you are both talking around each other though, maybe have a sit down and clear the air might help. NAH.
